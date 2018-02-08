Ice causes slippery road conditions for morning commute

(WTNH)– The icy conditions will be an issue for many on Thursday morning. The good news is that roads are passable. The bad news is it’s slippery out there.

The highways aren’t too bad and in some areas the pavement is dry. But the side roads are the issues.

Driving along you can hear the crunch from all the frozen snow and ice. And that means those surfaces are slippery.

Even the roadways that appear to be fine, they have that wet, glistening look which means those areas are icy.

Road crews putting down salt on I-691 in #Meriden. Highways in good shape, side roads are slippery ⚠ @WTNH pic.twitter.com/0E0NyOMBGr — Brian Spyros (@BrianSpyros) February 8, 2018

Keep in mind that conditions in the northern part of the state are most likely a little worse than the shoreline. So if you live in Guilford, but work in Windosr Locks, be mindful of that.

You may want to give yourself some extra time to get where you’re going as you head out the door.