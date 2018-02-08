Inside the DMZ between North and South Korea

(Nexstar) — A bus took reporters deep into the demilitarized zone that divides North and South Korea.

Crews were able to get into blue negotiation huts between the two countries.

A flag on one table marked the exact border.

South Korean soldiers’ height, dark glasses and stance are meant to intimidate North Korea. American soldiers are also specially chosen, like Private First Class Nicholas Gomez.

“I never imagined myself being here for one year and doing this,” he said.

Off in the distance, North Korea’s flag was high in the air, flying above the propaganda village.

The North also has technology in place to make sure information can’t cross over.

“If you look at your phone, you have no service. The reason why is because there are jamming towers all over the Korean border,” Pfc. Gomez said.

Pfc. Gomez said he meant to take crews to one last stop, the bridge of no return at checkpoint four. This was where prisoners of war were exchanged, but the group drove right by.

Military leaders said plans changed because of a security concern.

So, the group drove away, back to the safety of the south.