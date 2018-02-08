Madison is home to three athletes competing in South Korea

By Published:

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH)–Madison is a shoreline town that has always been known for its beautiful beaches, and now, it’s becoming known for something else.

Three of Madison’s very own will be venturing to South Korea to compete in the Olympic Games. Kylie McKinnon and Mac Bohonnon will be competing in freestyle skiing, and Zach Donahue will be vying for a medal in ice dancing.

“Madison is so excited that we have three Olympians from our little town, and we’re all going to support them, and cheer them on. If you look around in our town, we have Olympic flags everywhere. All the shop owners have the Olympic flag or Olympic paraphernalia,” said Andrea Panullo.

Residents will gather in front of the Madison post office on Saturday at 12:30 in the afternoon, wearing their red, white and blue to show their support for Kylie, Zach, and Mac.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s