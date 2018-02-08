Madison is home to three athletes competing in South Korea

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH)–Madison is a shoreline town that has always been known for its beautiful beaches, and now, it’s becoming known for something else.

Three of Madison’s very own will be venturing to South Korea to compete in the Olympic Games. Kylie McKinnon and Mac Bohonnon will be competing in freestyle skiing, and Zach Donahue will be vying for a medal in ice dancing.

“Madison is so excited that we have three Olympians from our little town, and we’re all going to support them, and cheer them on. If you look around in our town, we have Olympic flags everywhere. All the shop owners have the Olympic flag or Olympic paraphernalia,” said Andrea Panullo.

Residents will gather in front of the Madison post office on Saturday at 12:30 in the afternoon, wearing their red, white and blue to show their support for Kylie, Zach, and Mac.