MassMutual to close Enfield facility, move jobs to Massachusetts

ENFIELD, Conn. & SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP/WTNH) – MassMutual has announced that the company is adding some 1,500 jobs at its Springfield headquarters while closing a facility in Enfield.

The move is part of a nearly $300 million investment the company is making in operations in Massachusetts, which will include $50 million in upgrades to their State Street headquarters. The company is also planning on establishing a new campus at Fan Pier in Boston, which is expected to eventually employ some 1,000 workers.

MassMutual spokesperson Jim Lacey confirmed to News 8 that the company will close its offices in Enfield by 2021. Lacey said it was likely that many of the approximately 1,500 workers at that facility will be coming to Springfield.

Congressman Richard Neal (D-Springfield) celebrated MassMutual’s decision Thursday, releasing the following statement on Facebook:

This is terrific news for our community and state. MassMutual has made its home in Springfield for nearly 170 years. The company has been a solid corporate citizen that continues to invest its considerable resources locally. Today’s announcement that they are expanding their workforce in the city by 1,500 employees will have a significant and immediate impact on the region’s economy. I welcome Mass Mutual’s decision and believe it is vote of confidence in the City of Springfield and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.”

Connecticut State Senator John Kissel (R-Enfield) released a statement in response to the announcement of the closing of the Enfield MassMutual office, which reads, in part:

This is a matter of great concern. Less than four years ago, I gathered with federal, state and local officials and employees to help MassMutual officially cut the ribbon on their revamped facility, a $38 million renovation of its Bright Meadow campus. The renovations encompassed approximately 15,000 square feet and included a state-of-the-art data center. The company reasserted its commitment to driving economic growth in the state and the surrounding Enfield community. That’s why today’s announcement is perplexing. I will be contacting Connecticut economic development officials to find out why MassMutual chose Springfield over Enfield. We need answers. There may be a window of opportunity to preserve some Connecticut jobs, since the closure of the Enfield offices will not take place until 2021.”