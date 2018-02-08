Milford residents warned about brazen break-ins

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Milford police issued an urgent text message Thursday night, warning neighbors of a surge in home break-ins.

“It makes me feel rather uneasy,” said a resident in the Devon neighborhood who asked that her name not be used.

News 8 has been reporting on the burglary spree for weeks. The count now stands at 16 burglaries in just two months.

“I’ve been here for several years and we’ve never had a problem until now,” the unnamed woman said in frustration.

Investigators describe a simple mode of operation. The mysterious crook uses a large rock to bust out rear windows or doors. Surveillance captured the suspect during one break-in in January. Once inside the no-gooder makes off with jewelry and other valuables which are easy to carry.

As for leads, all cops have are reports of an older model gray sedan and a light colored minivan near the scenes.

“We’ve all been here a long time. We know the cars that come, the ones that belong here and the ones that don’t,” the woman said. And she’s not hesitant about calling 911.

“If I see anything suspicious, then I would definitely call the police,” she said.