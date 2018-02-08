New Haven man facing drug charges after asking police, “Do I have a warrant?”

Published:
- FILE - New Haven Police Cruiser (WTNH)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–A New Haven man is facing multiple charges after a drug bust on Thursday. Officers caught up with 27-year-old Jerry Martinez Jr. after following his car.

According to police, Martinez pulled over without being stopped, and walked towards the officer’s cruiser, and asked, “Do I have a warrant?” Police asked if they could search his car. He declined. The officers called for a K9, and Officer Martin Feliciano showed up with “Axe”. The dog alerted to drugs present in the car. The search was on.

Police confiscated seven bags of crack cocaine, a bullet wrapped in a napkin, a digital scale, drug packaging materials and a black 9mm handgun. Confiscated from Martinez was nearly $500, suspect of being ill-gotten.

Martinez was arrested and charged with having a weapon in a motor vehicle, carrying a pistol without a permit, possession of a controlled substance , possession of narcotics with the intent to sell, operation of motor vehicle with tinted windows without a tinting sticker and operation of motor vehicle under suspension. His car was impounded.

