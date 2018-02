WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is being sought by Waterford police for allegedly stealing from a Walmart in the town.

According to police, a man stole merchandise from Walmart on Fed. 3 during the overnight hours.

Officials say after taking the items, the man fled the scene in a white vehicle.

It is not known how many items were stolen from the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterford police.