Rebounding woes returned in UConn’s narrow win over last-place South Florida

(WTNH)–The UConn men’s basketball team stopped a three-game slide on Wednesday with a win over South Florida. Despite the win, the Huskies’ Achilles heel reared its ugly head again.

UConn couldn’t seem to grab a defensive rebound. South Florida controlled the glass, and really made the game a lot closer than it should have been. The Huskies beat the last-place Bulls (8-17, 1-11/AAC), 68-65.

UConn was beaten on the boards, 36-27, and gave up 15 offensive rebounds to make up that total.

Coach Kevin Ollie says the Huskies work on rebounding in practice. The players and coaching staff are scratching their heads.

“I couldn’t even tell you. I know that we box, but sometimes I don’t know if we’re tired or maybe it’s a long rebound that just goes the other way. The ball just doesn’t come our way,” guard Christian Vital said.

“I run every drill, so I don’t know what else to do as a coach I’m showing them how to do it,” said Kevin Ollie. “The second thing is do you feel like doing it? Are you going to do it consistently? True toughness is the ability to do what’s right, over and over and over again.”