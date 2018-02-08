Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for new restaurant in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–The newest restaurant in the Elm City celebrated its grand opening on Thursday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for ‘Cast Iron Chef Chop House and Oyster Bar.”

The restaurant is described as a New York steakhouse “with a twist.” It’s located at 66 State Street in New Haven. The restaurant’s executive chef, Attilio Marinito, celebrated the opening on Thursday.

“I couldn’t be any happier,” Marinito said. “I feel like I’ve always belonged here, and New Haven is to me what I needed in order to build my brand.”

Marinito is the only chef in Southern Connecticut to use the old-world technique of skillet cooking. They say that’s the twist to the steak they serve.

The New Haven restaurant also serves fresh seafood, lamb and duck entrees, and daily specials.

