Study: Connecticut’s highways rank among worst in U.S.

WTNH.com Staff Published:

(WTNH)–A new study finds that Connecticut’s highways are among the worst in the country. Connecticut ranks 46th in the nation in highway performance and cost effectiveness.

The study comes from the Reason Foundation, which ranks each state’s highway system in several categories, including fatality rates, traffic congestion, and bridge conditions.

North Dakota, Kansas and South Dakota were ranked as the states with the three best highways. New Jersey ranked as the worst, with only Hawaii, Alaska and Rhode Island ranking lower than Connecticut.

To see the entire study, visit the Reason Foundation’s website.

