Study: Race impacts quality of health care in Connecticut

(WTNH) — Disturbing new numbers are shedding light on how race impacts the quality of health care received in Connecticut.

According to WNPR (http://bit.ly/2EOozdg), whether you are black, Latino or white can make a big difference on the quality of health care.

One expert referenced statistics showing how white infants in the state have among the lowest mortality rates in the country, while Hispanic infants have the highest mortality rates.

Experts a now stressing the need for more research. Specifically experts want to see standardized guidelines on collecting data on race and health care outcomes.