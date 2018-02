LONDON (WTNH) — Wax figures at Madame Tussauds in London are now becoming more lifelike than ever before.

On Thursday, a waxwork of actor Tom Hardy was unveiled.

The figure has an actual heartbeat and a warm torso!

The wax museum says the figure has a heartbeat of 60 reps per minute and a core temperature of 96.6 degrees.

