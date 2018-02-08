West Haven schools take action to stop the spread of the flu

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven teachers are taking action to stop the spread of the flu.

Kerry McQueeney, a fourth-grade teacher at Savin Rock Community School, said, “We have been promoting good health habits, so making sure we are washing our hands. We have hand sanitizer out in two different places so the students can use it.”

Principal Taryn Driend explained, “We do have kids that have the flu so the nurses are in contact with the parents and they are staying home…They are getting healthy and ready to come back to school.”

Children who are sent home sick can’t come back until they are fever-free for 24 hours. Students should be fever-free for that long without using fever-reducing medication before they return.

Driend added, “We are talking to parents and keeping them home if they are sick.”

School nurse Christine Fernandes added she is not seeing children with the typical flu symptoms.

Fernandes said, “A lot of fevers with stomach virus. Like, they feel very nauseous and then a headache. When they are in my office they are just out cold like sleeping and can’t wake them up…They are that tired and those are the kids we just really want to get home and see the doctor.”

With flu cases still rising, parents are worried.

Joselin Montes said, “You never know. It is going to get worse If you don’t take care of your child.”

McQueeney added, “The parents have been really good about making sure we have tissues and hand sanitizer and donating that, which is much appreciated.”

Students are also taking precautions in the classroom.

Antoine Edmond explained, “When we are talking to people we are not too close to their face to make sure we don’t get the flu.”

Callie Bihary said, “I am making sure that I wash my hands after using the bathroom. I cleanup.”