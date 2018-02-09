8 Things To Do This Weekend: Open Cockpit Day, Jim Brickman & Romantic Willimantic

Phot credit: Winter Caplanson

(WTNH)– Looking for fun activities this weekend?

How about the 49th Annual Hartford Boat Show at the Connecticut Convention Center?  You’ll find 100 exhibitors and 400 boats!

cocpit 8 Things To Do This Weekend: Open Cockpit Day, Jim Brickman & Romantic Willimantic

It’s Open Cockpit Day at the New England Air Museum in Windsor Locks on Saturday.  Climb aboard historic airplanes and helicopters.

On Saturday, it’s “Pink in the Rink” Breast Cancer Awareness Night with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers as the team takes on the Providence Bruins at the Webster Bank Arena.

As we prep for the Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, join News 8’s Ann Nyberg and Ryan Kristafer in East Haven on Saturday night for the Emerald Aisle Fashion Show with clothes from stores like Lucky Ewe.

aquarium 8 Things To Do This Weekend: Open Cockpit Day, Jim Brickman & Romantic Willimantic

But first, we celebrate Valentine’s Day!  All weekend, treat your sweetie to a special outing at Mystic Aquarium sporting great admission deals, fun activities and delicious treats.

brickman 8 Things To Do This Weekend: Open Cockpit Day, Jim Brickman & Romantic Willimantic

And award-winning musician Jim Brickman will be woo-ing couples at “An Evening of Romance” on Saturday night at The Bushnell Center For Performing Arts in Hartford.

On Saturday, check out the Romantic Willimantic 14th Annual Chocolate Festival featuring tasty samples, a road race and a baking competition.

skijump 8 Things To Do This Weekend: Open Cockpit Day, Jim Brickman & Romantic Willimantic

Finally, soar high at the 92nd Annual JumpFest Winter Festival in Salisbury this weekend.  See amazing ski jumping and even a human dog sled race! (Photo credit: Peter Baimonte) 

Enjoy!

 

