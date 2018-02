(WTNH)–One of our favorite things to do is cover high school sports. We get a chance to brag about so many of your kids and the hard work they put in.

Tonight, a chance to brag about a senior group of girls I’ve watched grow up. The hoop players at Branford High school.

Mia Tomasello, Marisa Minore, Tori Raffone and Emma Pierson.

They got a nice send off against Sacred Heart. Pierson led the way with a game-high 20 as the Hornets won big.

Check out the highlights.