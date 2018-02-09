Capitol Report ‘After Hours:’ News 8’s George Colli talks sexual harassment in state government

(WTNH) — On this week’s edition of ‘Capitol Report: After Hours’, News 8 Investigator George Colli joins the panel to discuss sexual harassment claims in state government, as well as help for homeowners with crumbling foundations.

George poured through years of documents from state officials, only to discover that the number of sexual harassment complaints at the capitol is lower than we would expect to find.

Towards the end of the conversation, George touched on another subject that he has been a champion of for many years in Connecticut politics, crumbling home foundations. There were some new developments this week, and the panel discussed what this means for Connecticut homeowners.

