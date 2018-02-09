Crews battling working fire in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters are battling a working fire on Arch Street in New Britain early Friday morning.

According to the New Britain Fire Department, firefighters are battling a working fire at a four story brick building at 408 Arch Street .

Smoke is coming out of the first and second floors of the four story brick building home to Latino Super Market.

The New Britain fire officials says residents were moved out last week and the top of the building is abandoned. He also said there are two businesses on the bottom floors, but was not sure if they were open for business recently or not.

At this time there is no word on the cause or origin of this fire.

It is also unknown if anyone is injured.

This is a breaking news story. News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.