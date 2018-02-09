Cruisin’ Connecticut – 2018 Hartford Boat Show

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Today we’re Cruisin’ Connecticut to the 2018 Hartford Boat Show!

Kathleen Burns is the Organizer of the show:

Biggest show we’ve had in years. Two levels. We have filled this building with over 400 watercraft. Ranging from paddle boards and kayaks, all the way up to nearly 40 ft. cruisers, and everything in between.

And if you’re not a seasoned skipper, no need to worry, there’s something for every budget.

One of the nice entry points in the paddle industry. So we have a number of kayak and whatnot, that’ll get people out for very little investment.

There are boating education classes and interactive setups like this fishing char challenge with Captain Greg from Blackhawk Charters.

What we do to try to let people know how powerful it is – is we take people from the audience, and they’re the fish. They’re attached to the end of the rod. I think we have bite. Oh you’re so close.

Burns says it’s a fun experience even if you’re not into boating:

It is, and just to see what’s out there, and how you can enjoy our waterways. Connecticut has over 600 miles of shoreline, over 700 acres of inland lakes and waterways, so you can find the perfect vessel to get out on the water, and experience the beauty that Connecticut has to offer.

Learn more about the Hartford Boat Show, and get your tickets here!

