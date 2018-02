(WTNH) — A community is coming together to support a Farmington couple that is facing deportation.

Xiang Jin Li and Zhe Long Huang have both been ordered by ICE to be deported next Friday Feb. 16th.

Related content: Meriden mother facing deportation

The couple has two sons, ages 5 and 15-years-old. The family has been living in the United States for 20 years.

Supporters of the couple plan to rally at 12 noon Friday outside the U.S. District Courthouse at 450 Main Street in Hartford.