Federal budget brings good news for Connecticut’s economy

(WTNH)–As Donald Trump and lawmakers sign off on the new budget, Senator Richard Blumenthal says it is a blockbuster for Connecticut.

Defense contractors in Connecticut are the biggest winners, with more than half a billion dollars pouring into electric boat and Sikorsky and Pratt Whitney in new contracts. News 8 spoke to Gary Nichol with Pedal Power in Middletown, where a large Pratt & Whitney facility is based.

“A couple guys that were laid off, now they’re working at Pratt & Whitney, basically they’re complaining they’re working six days a week. I don’t have time to ride their bikes anymore.”

With the new federal budget comes more high paying defense jobs and more customers at Pedal Power in Middletown.

“So a lot of the guys and girls come on over come on over on their lunch break and poke around and browse. The engineer folks dig the fancy high-tech stuff that we are purveyors of so it’s a nice match.”

Gary says the federal government is doing what the state can’t.

“It’s still challenging owning a small business and the taxes, and all of the rules and regulations it’s definitely a part-time job just staying on top of all the things.”

Senator Blumenthal says not only is it a huge win for jobs in engineering and aerospace in the defense contracting arena, but also social needs.

“Community health centers and children’s health insurance and the opioid abuse treatment and need and so forth.”

Opioid addiction is the big one, it sets aside money for treatment centers as well as preventative education in the schools, and in the medical community.

