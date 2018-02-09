Freebie Friday: National Pizza Day & Valentine’s Day deals

By Published: Updated:
(Image: Shutterstock)

(WTNH)– It’s the end of the work week and around here that means it is freebie Friday! Friday is National Pizza Day and Valentine’s Day is next week so we found a number of deals for both!

On Friday, get a free sampling at Baskin Robbins of their polar pizza ice cream treat.

There’s a buy one get one deal at Chuck E. Cheese Friday. You just use the code 5-5-5-5.

For Valentine’s Day, buy one get one free when you kiss someone or something at Qdoba‘s. It’s their “Qdoba for a Kiss” campaign. If you tag a picture using the hashtag #Qdobaforakiss, they’ll donate $1 to fight child hunger.

Another buy one get one deal at Auntie Anne’s when you join their pretzel perks program by February 13th. You can get a free heart-shaped pretzel with purchase.

And a fan favorite is back at Hooters. Shred a picture of your ex and get 10 free wings with your purchase.

Get a free rental at Redbox this Valentine’s Day when you text “valpak” to 727272. Offer expires February 28th.

