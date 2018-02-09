Freebie Friday: National Pizza Day & Valentine’s Day deals

(WTNH)– It’s the end of the work week and around here that means it is freebie Friday! Friday is National Pizza Day and Valentine’s Day is next week so we found a number of deals for both!

On Friday, get a free sampling at Baskin Robbins of their polar pizza ice cream treat.

There’s a buy one get one deal at Chuck E. Cheese Friday. You just use the code 5-5-5-5.

For Valentine’s Day, buy one get one free when you kiss someone or something at Qdoba‘s. It’s their “Qdoba for a Kiss” campaign. If you tag a picture using the hashtag #Qdobaforakiss, they’ll donate $1 to fight child hunger.

Another buy one get one deal at Auntie Anne’s when you join their pretzel perks program by February 13th. You can get a free heart-shaped pretzel with purchase.

And a fan favorite is back at Hooters. Shred a picture of your ex and get 10 free wings with your purchase.

Get a free rental at Redbox this Valentine’s Day when you text “valpak” to 727272. Offer expires February 28th.