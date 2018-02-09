Girl amazes with archery trick shot

CHICAGO (WTNH) — Archery is a sport that has been challenging men and women for centuries, but one girl in Chicago has taken it to a whole other level.

10-year-old Bella Gantt’s archery skills include wielding a bow and arrow with her feet while standing upside down.

In the new viral video, you can see Gantt in her suburban backyard grab a bow and arrow with her feet. She then balances her hands on a small but sturdy wooden base.

After safely balancing herself upside down on the wooden base, she then moves the bow and arrow into position, aims, and fires the bow right on target, popping a balloon.

You can see more of Bella Gantt’s videos on her YouTube page.