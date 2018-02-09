Girl amazes with archery trick shot

By Published: Updated:

CHICAGO (WTNH) — Archery is a sport that has been challenging men and women for centuries, but one girl in Chicago has taken it to a whole other level.

10-year-old Bella Gantt’s archery skills include wielding a bow and arrow with her feet while standing upside down.

In the new viral video, you can see Gantt in her suburban backyard grab a bow and arrow with her feet. She then balances her hands on a small but sturdy wooden base.

After safely balancing herself upside down on the wooden base, she then moves the bow and arrow into position, aims, and fires the bow right on target, popping a balloon.

You can see more of Bella Gantt’s videos on her YouTube page.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s