Hartford Yard Goats unveil new mascot

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–The Hartford Yard Goats are unveiling a new mascot for the upcoming season. He’s called “Goofy the Goat Herder.”

The Yard Goats already have ‘Chompers’ and ‘Chew Chew’ as mascots.

The team’s opening night is set for Thursday, April 15 at Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford.

Here’s “Goofy” in action:

Introducing the Goofy Goat Herder. Coming to a Dunkin’ Donuts Park near you in 2018. pic.twitter.com/2uYqi4gNYv — Hartford Yard Goats (@GoYardGoats) February 7, 2018

The Yard Goats also announced that they would be playing one game this year as the ‘Whirly Birds,’ which is one of the finalists from the naming contest that didn’t end up winning:

The Yard Goats will play one game as the Hartford Whirlybirds this season. The runner-up to Yard Goats in 2015. pic.twitter.com/8sQWhmrwzN — Hartford Yard Goats (@GoYardGoats) February 8, 2018

They’ll also play a game as the ‘Steamed Cheeseburgers’:

Yard Goats will play one game as the Hartford Steamed Cheeseburgers this season. In homage to the steamed cheeseburger which was invented in Connecticut. pic.twitter.com/qXxjj85M0l — Hartford Yard Goats (@GoYardGoats) February 8, 2018

Eat it up.