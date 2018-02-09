Hartford Yard Goats unveil new mascot

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–The Hartford Yard Goats are unveiling a new mascot for the upcoming season. He’s called “Goofy the Goat Herder.”

The Yard Goats already have ‘Chompers’ and ‘Chew Chew’ as mascots.

The team’s opening night is set for Thursday, April 15 at Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford.

Here’s “Goofy” in action:

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Yard Goats also announced that they would be playing one game this year as the ‘Whirly Birds,’ which is one of the finalists from the naming contest that didn’t end up winning:

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

They’ll also play a game as the ‘Steamed Cheeseburgers’:

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Eat it up.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s