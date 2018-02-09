Man charged with DWI in deadly crash behind bars

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH)–The man police say was drunk behind the wheel in a deadly crash in Seymour last year is now behind bars. The crash killed 20-year-old Shyheim Samuel of Derby and seriously injured four others.

Police said 24-year-old Nathan Torres of Bridgeport turned himself in on Wednesday on a long list of charges, including manslaughter while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated, and driving without a license.

Police said Torres also had just made a drug deal before the crash happened.

His blood-alcohol level was 1.5 times the legal limit, according to police.

He was placed on a $20,000 court-set bond, and arraigned in Derby Superior Court later on Wednesday.