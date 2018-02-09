New Haven community agency shut down after money seized

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–An empty lobby and locked doors met clients arriving Friday at the Community Action Agency in New Haven.

“They had a lot of programs there that were helping a lot of people,” said Gabriela Otero, a longtime client.

The heavily relied on non-profit based was forced to shut down when it could no longer make payroll.

“They’re trying to provide a service to people that don’t have as much as the middle class or the rich,” said Richard Lennon.

It happened after a bank snatched $200,000 from its coffers to cover a debt owed to a separate non-profit agency. It left Otero and others worried where they’ll find the help they need.

“I have no clue what I’m going to do.”

Tens of thousands of people, barely making ends meet, turn to community action agency for help paying for gas, electric and heating oil.

“It made a difference in my life,” Lennon said. “My gas was like $1,500, almost $2,000.”

“I apply every year for energy assistance,” Otero told us.

Amos Smith is president and CEO of CAA.

“We get through the next week, and then we get through the week after that,” Smith said.

With help from elected leaders, Smith was able to recover $150,000 in federal cash wrongly seized by the bank. That will allow him to reopen Monday, but with significant changes.

“In order to get through the rest of the year we’re going to have to cut back on staff.”