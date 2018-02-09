Parents sue school, say daughter was assaulted in bathroom

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (AP) — The parents of a Connecticut elementary school student have filed a lawsuit claiming their daughter was sexually assaulted at school.

The Hartford Courant reports the parents filed a complaint in November in Hartford Superior Court. The suit seeks damages of more than $15,000 from Wethersfield Public Schools.

According to the lawsuit, the kindergartener was assaulted in a bathroom at Emerson Williams Elementary School in 2015. The parents said their daughter’s teacher and principal were told but failed to report the assault to the state Department of Children and Families.

The family’s attorney says his clients have spent money on treatment to help their daughter.

Police and the child welfare officials previously determined the case was “unsubstantiated.” Wethersfield’s superintendent said in a statement the board of education takes the allegations seriously.

___

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.