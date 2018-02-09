Pet of the Week: Pop

(WTNH)– This week’s Pet of the Week is a loving American Pit Bull Terrier named Pop.

Pop is 9-years-old and came to the shelter with his dog love, Mama. The sweet boy had a serious skin condition, which some loving care has aided. Pop is very handsome to Mama and to us!

For more information on Pop, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

If you’re interested in another animal you saw on News 8’s Pet of the Week, you can take a look here to see if they’ve already been adopted, or if they might still be available.