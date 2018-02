WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Police in West Haven are looking for the suspect who tried to rob a dollar store. Police released surveillance photos of the man on Friday.

Police said he grabbed an employee at the Family Dollar on Captain Thomas Boulevard on Friday afternoon, then tried to get in the cash register.

Police said he implied he had a gun, but did not show one.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call West Haven police.