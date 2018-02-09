Quinnipiac looking for 10th straight win over Yale

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–There was an argument in sports that a rivalry can’t be a rivalry if it’s one-sided. Yale and Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey is still very much a rivalry.

The two schools playing tonight at Ingalls Rink. It’s already a sellout.

Still, Yale has not defeated Quinnipiac since the 2013 national championship game–a painful fact for QU fans–but that’s nine straight victories for the Bobcats over the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs are aware of the history, but they say tonight it could be different.