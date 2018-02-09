Report It Recap: February 9, 2018

By Published: Updated:


(WTNH) — Winter isn’t over just yet and the snow covered ground made for some great pictures.

This week snow and ice made parts of the state pretty slippery, turning many yards and field into the ice skating rinks. Some kids lucky enough to have another snow day.

The weather made the shoreline in Milford look more like the arctic this week.

Speaking of winter, here is a flashback for you. Do you remember the Blizzard of 1978?

This week was the 40th anniversary of the storm and viewers were sending in their pictures from when the blizzard dumped more than two feet of snow on the state.

Two ducks were spotted in Milford wading in the water, while Pepperjack the duck in Stonington was getting ready to referee a football game.

There was also a beautiful bald eagle spotted in Southbury this week.

Speaking of Eagles, congratulations to Philadelphia for winning the big game on Sunday.

Eagles fans here in Connecticut were beyond excited.

Of course Patriots fans suffering a loss this time around, after all you can’t win them all. However everyone and their pets still showed support for the team.

This week students were celebrating the 100th Day of School and two girls dressed up as 100-year-old women.

Finally, there were amazing sunrises and sunsets across the state.

Keep those pictures coming!

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s