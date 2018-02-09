Report It Recap: February 9, 2018



(WTNH) — Winter isn’t over just yet and the snow covered ground made for some great pictures.

This week snow and ice made parts of the state pretty slippery, turning many yards and field into the ice skating rinks. Some kids lucky enough to have another snow day.

The weather made the shoreline in Milford look more like the arctic this week.

Speaking of winter, here is a flashback for you. Do you remember the Blizzard of 1978?

This week was the 40th anniversary of the storm and viewers were sending in their pictures from when the blizzard dumped more than two feet of snow on the state.

Two ducks were spotted in Milford wading in the water, while Pepperjack the duck in Stonington was getting ready to referee a football game.

There was also a beautiful bald eagle spotted in Southbury this week.

Speaking of Eagles, congratulations to Philadelphia for winning the big game on Sunday.

Eagles fans here in Connecticut were beyond excited.

Of course Patriots fans suffering a loss this time around, after all you can’t win them all. However everyone and their pets still showed support for the team.

This week students were celebrating the 100th Day of School and two girls dressed up as 100-year-old women.

Finally, there were amazing sunrises and sunsets across the state.

Keep those pictures coming!