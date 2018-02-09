Some New Haven residents want duck hunters to find another spot

By Published: Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– New Haven residents who live along the Quinnipiac river are startled on a daily basis from the sound of gunfire in their backyard.

“You wake up in the morning at 6:30 and there are gunshots and it takes a minute to get your bearings to realize it is just the hunters,” said Andrea Dobras with the Friends of the Quinnipiac Meadows Preserve.

Hunting in boats on the river off the Quinnipiac Meadows Preserve is legal but neighbors say it’s too close to their homes.

Related: West Haven homeowners upset bird hunting is legal near their homes

img 8794 Some New Haven residents want duck hunters to find another spot

Claudia Elferdink added, “Especially a lot of people who do birding go out early in the morning and that’s the most dangerous time because that’s when they are hunting birds.” Justin Elicker with the New Haven Land Trust said, “We have residents walking their dogs here. Enjoying our trails. We have a lot of school groups that are visiting the preserve. Residents added  there’s no safe direction for hunters to shoot.

Dobras added, “If you are shooting to the east you are shooting at the condos. If you are shooting to the west you are shooting to front street where there’s a playground where children play.”  Elferdink added, “For parents knowing that hunting is allowed anywhere near they are not going to want their kids to come here and the teachers are not going to want to bring their classes here.”

img 8804 Some New Haven residents want duck hunters to find another spot

There are rules about how close hunters can be to specific areas. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection routinely patrols the preserve and says:

Waterfowl hunting is permitted in tidal areas provided hunters remain at least 250 feet away from occupied structures. DEEP EnCon officers routinely patrol areas where hunters gather to ensure they are properly following all state statues.  The agency is willing to meet with local residents to address concerns they may have concerning safety related to hunting activity.

The New Haven Land Trust is asking DEEP to change the boundary zone for hunters so it’s safe for everyone.

Elicker added, “We’ve had a number of hunters come into the area via boat and shoot ducks and simply moving the prohibition line further north out of the way of potential problems with residents is what we are asking.”

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s