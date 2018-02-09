Tests on white substance found in Hartford federal building come back negative

First responders at the William R. Cotter Federal Building in Hartford after a suspicious white powder was found. (WTNH / Joe Sferrazza)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Test results on a white substance found at a federal building in Hartford on Thursday came back negative, according to the Hartford Police’s Emergency Services Unit.

The building on High Street was evacuated when someone noticed the powder in the mailroom.

Emergency crews evacuated the first floor of the building, and a sample was sent to the Department of Public Health for additional testing.

Hartford police outside the William R. Cotter Federal Building after a suspicious white powder was found (WTNH / Joe Sferrazza)

Original Story: White substance at federal building in Hartford prompts partial evacuation

(WTNH / Joe Sferrazza)

The Hartford Fire Department, Hartford Police Department’s bomb squad, Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) and the FBI were all on scene investigating on Thursday.

(WTNH / Joe Sferrazza)

