Three more homes burglarized in Milford after police warning

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–After sending out alerts to residents about brazen burglaries, Milford police told News 8 on Friday night that three more homes have been burglarized.

A total of 19 homes have now been hit in the past two months. Investigators say the suspect throws a rock through a window to gain access.

Milford police sent out an urgent text message warning residents about the burglaries on Thursday night.

“It makes me feel rather uneasy,” said a resident in the Devon neighborhood who asked that her name not be used. “I’ve been here for several years and we’ve never had a problem until now.”

Police say that if you see someone suspicious in your neighborhood, give them a call.

