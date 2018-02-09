Three more homes burglarized in Milford after police warning

By Published: Updated:

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–After sending out alerts to residents about brazen burglaries, Milford police told News 8 on Friday night that three more homes have been burglarized.

A total of 19 homes have now been hit in the past two months. Investigators say the suspect throws a rock through a window to gain access.

Related Content: Milford residents warned about brazen break-ins

Milford police sent out an urgent text message warning residents about the burglaries on Thursday night.

“It makes me feel rather uneasy,” said a resident in the Devon neighborhood who asked that her name not be used. “I’ve been here for several years and we’ve never had a problem until now.”

Police say that if you see someone suspicious in your neighborhood, give them a call.

Related Content: Burglars using rocks, propane tanks to enter homes in Milford, Stratford

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s