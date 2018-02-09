Volunteers make snow in Windsor for Special Olympics Winter Games

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)– The Winter Games in South Korea are underway. Meanwhile, preparations are underway here in Connecticut for the Special Olympics and this year is quite the milestone for those games.

There’s snow making in Windsor to get ready for the Special Olympics and mother nature is cooperating. There are roughly 1,000 feet of snow making pipes in place and the bitter temps and low humidity are ideal for snow making.

The team of volunteers that will be there Friday doing all of this. It is the one team in the world that makes snow exclusively for a Special Olympics event.

This is where the cross country skiing and snowshoeing will be held, hence the reason for the snow making.

This year is a milestone for the Special Olympics Winter Games here in Connecticut because this is the 50th anniversary for the event.

We should mention that Friday’s snow making is taking place at the Eversource location in Windsor. The company is a year round sponsor.

This is an important event for all the competitors and their families. The Winter Games will be held February 24th and 25th.

