What does UConn need to do to have a chance against Wichita State?

(WTNH)–UConn men’s basketball ended a three-game slide on Wednesday with a win over last-place South Florida. The Huskies’ reward? The No. 22 team in the country, on the road. UConn takes on Wichita State tomorrow.

The Huskies played the Shockers tough in December at the XL Center. Things fell apart in the last five minutes, and they lost by 10.

That’s been a part of the problem for UConn this season, as they’re just not able to close out games.

The Huskies know they’ve got to play a full 40 minutes to pull out a road win.

