Wife of Connecticut doctor charged with his murder

BURLINGTON, Conn. (AP) — State Police have charged a Connecticut woman with the murder of her 84-year-old husband, a UConn Health doctor and professor.

Police arrested 70-year-old Linda L. Kosuda-Bigazzi of Burlington on Friday, charging her with murder and tampering with physical evidence. She’s being held on a $1.5 million bond and is scheduled to appear in Bristol Superior Court on Tuesday.

Police say Kosuda-Bigazzi’s arrest warrant has been sealed.

Burlington and state police were called Monday to a Burlington home to check on the wellbeing of Dr. Pierluigi Bigazzi. They found a deceased man inside. He was later identified as Bigazzi.

State police hope to speak with anyone who had direct contact with the doctor between July 2017 and February 2018, including contractors who performed work at the home.

