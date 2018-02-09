World War II women Marines honored at ceremony

(WTNH)–High honors were awarded for a group of women Marine reserves for their service during World War II.

Eleven Marines, three of whom were on hand for the ceremony, along with their families, received the World War II victory medal. Eight medals were awarded posthumously.

“What you have done for history, what you have done to give back, you are our heroes,” said Lieutenant Governor Nancy Wyman at the ceremony on Friday.

Nine of the marines also received the Connecticut Wartime Service Medal.

