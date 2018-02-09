Yale edges Quinnipiac, 3-2, for first win in series since 2013

(WTNH)–We’re lucky to have Yale and Quinnipiac hockey right in our backyard. It’s a great rivalry, one highlighted by a showdown in the national championship.

That’s the last time the Bulldogs beat the Bobcats–in the final game of 2013.

Since then, QU has one 9 straight in the border rivalry. On Friday night, Ingalls Rink was sold out in a game we brought you live on MYTV9.

It didn’t disappoint.

Billy Sweezy gives the Bulldogs the early lead with a first-period goal. QU ties it late in the period on a Brandon Furtunato goal.

Early in the second, the Bobcats go in front. Furtunato hooks up Odeen Tufto, 2-1 QU.

Bulldogs get the next two. Ted Hart gets to work, and Joe Snively puts it on net. Hart hammers it home on the doorstep.

Three minutes later, Hart strikes again.

Neither team scored in the 3rd, and the Bulldogs would hang on to win it 3-2.

Their first win in the series in 5 years. Both schools are back in action tomorrow.

