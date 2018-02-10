3 arrested for burglary in Ledyard

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) On Friday night at approximately 7:25 p.m. the Ledyard Dispatch Center received a report of a possible burglary in progress at 16 Marlene Drive.

Officers arrived on scene and found the three accused had opened a window and entered the residence.

Various items were taken from the home and placed into two vehicles parked in the driveway.

The three accused were placed under arrest and transported to the Ledyard Police Station for processing.

72-year-old Dock Ballard was held on a 75,000 bond. 52-year-old Daniel Worden and 53-year-old Diane Frasscarelli were each held on a 50,000 bond.