92-year-old delivers meals to those in need of assistance

(CNN) — Elmer Hoke just keeps going and going and going.

This man of community service is built for the long race, delivering Meals on Wheels well into his tenth decade of life.

“I started here almost 15 years ago and Elmer’s been here since I started. You see some drivers once a week, some every other week. Elmer’s here every day,” stated Jamie Loveall with Meals on Wheels.

For the last 20 years, Hoke has delivered food to home-bound Casper residents, most younger than he is.

“Well, I don’t know,” said Hoke when asked what keeps him going. “It could possibly be maybe be your church upbringing. In church, you’re supposed to help your neighbor.”

And Hoke has a lot of neighbors.

“I’m not real talkative, really,” Hoke said. “But I always acknowledge them and generally ask them, ‘How’s thing’s going?'”

Organizers for Meals on Wheels say it is drivers like Hoke that provide a vita service for the organization.

“I always tease, if you don’t know Elmer, you haven’t been here enough,” Loveall said.

“…As long as I’ve got a driver’s license and are able to get around, I enjoy doing it,” Hoke stated.

