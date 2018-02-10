Clinics held Saturday to protect Connecticut residents from the flu

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — At least 63 people have died in Connecticut because of the flu this season.

Workers at the Connecticut Department of Health told News 8’s LaSalle Blanks that they were on a mission on Saturday to prevent the flu from spreading even more throughout the state.

A two-hour clinic took place in North Branford, and the response was pretty good.

More than 40 people came in to get their flu shots, including 5-year-old Holden.

He and his mom know why this was important to do.

“So I don’t get sick,” he said.

“It’s scary…the numbers,” added his mom.

People visited a number of clinics across the state to get their flu shots.

The day may be over, but health care workers say it is not too late to get your flu shot.

Officials say we haven’t reached the peak of flu season.