Memorial service held for Connecticut trooper killed in crash

By Published: Updated:
Trooper Danielle Miller (Photo: Connecticut State Police)

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state trooper killed in a traffic collision will be laid to rest this weekend.

A memorial service for Trooper Danielle Miller was held at 1 p.m. Saturday in Southington. Her family says burial will be at their convenience.

Related Content: Medical examiner finds State Trooper’s death due to accident

Miller was off-duty when her cruiser and a pickup truck collided head-on on Route 69 in Wolcott on Feb. 3. She later died from her injuries.

The 27-year-old Wolcott resident was a 2014 graduate of the state police academy and was assigned to the Litchfield barracks.

The pickup driver in the crash was treated for minor injuries at a hospital and released.

Related Content: State Trooper dies after Saturday night crash in Wolcott

Authorities say the crash is still under investigation and no charges have been filed.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s