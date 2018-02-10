Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade hosts fashion show

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade is hosting a fashion show on Saturday night!

The event is taking place in East Haven at the Irish-American Community Center.

News 8’s Ann Nyberg and Ryan Kristafer are emceeing the event.

There were be models from all along the shoreline, including our own Alyssa Taglia!

All ticket sales will benefit the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade which is just one month away!