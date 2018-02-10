Madison residents cheer on homegrown athletes in South Korea

Related Coverage Madison is home to three athletes competing in South Korea

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — One Connecticut town is beaming with pride.

Three Madison residents are competing in South Korea 2018.

Supporters gathered in front of the Madison post office on Saturday to show their support for Mac Bohonnon, Kiley McKinnon and Zachary Donohue.

They’re competing in freestyle skiing and figure skating, and there were life-sized cutouts of the three of them.

Attendees wore red, white and blue to show their support for Team USA.