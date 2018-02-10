Major power outages overnight in Stratford area

- FILE - United Illuminating trucks (Photo provided by United Illuminating)

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Saturday evening the United Illuminating Company reported more than 24,000 outages stretching across Stratford, Milford, Bridgeport, Trumbull and Easton, Connecticut.

According to Kevin Ortiz, United Unlimited Spokesman 14,000 of those outages were restored within 15 minutes on Saturday night and the remaining 10,000 were restored early Sunday morning.

Ortiz states that power was restored to the affected areas as of 5:30 A.M. Sunday morning.

The United Illuminating Company reported more than 5,000 of those outages in Stratford alone, overnight. Milford and Bridgeport are also experienced more than 1,000 outages.

UI is reporting that two substations went down Saturday night causing the power outages. One of them at this time has been restored. They are currently investigating the cause.

