PHOTOS: South Korea 2018 Ski Jumping

Gold medalist Andreas Wellinger of Germany (C) celebrates on the podium alongside silver medalist Johann Andre Forfang of Norway (L) and bronze medalist Robert Johansson of Norway (R) during the victory ceremony for the Ski Jumping (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Andreas Wellinger of Germany celebrates after a jump during the Ski Jumping (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Robert Johansson of Norway kisses his skis during the Ski Jumping (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Silver medalist Johann Andre Forfang celebrates on the podium during the victory ceremony for the Ski Jumping (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Gold medalist Andreas Wellinger of Germany celebrates during the victory ceremony for the Ski Jumping (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

(L-R) Bronze medalist Robert Johansson of Norway, gold medalist Andreas Wellinger of Germany and silver medalist Johann Andre Forfang of Norway celebrate after the Ski Jumping (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

(L-R) Bronze medalist Robert Johansson of Norway, gold medalist Andreas Wellinger of Germany and silver medalist Johann Andre Forfang of Norway celebrate after the Ski Jumping (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Gold medalist Andreas Wellinger of Germany celebrates after the Ski Jumping (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Gold medalist Andreas Wellinger of Germany celebrates after the Ski Jumping (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Robert Johansson of Norway reacts after landing a jump during the Ski Jumping (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

(L-R) Bronze medalist Robert Johansson of Norway, gold medalist Andreas Wellinger of Germany and silver medalist Johann Andre Forfang of Norway celebrate after the Ski Jumping (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

(L-R) Silver medalist Johann Andre Forfang of Norway, gold medalist Andreas Wellinger of Germany and bronze medalist Robert Johansson of Norway stand on the podium during the victory ceremony for the Ski Jumping (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)