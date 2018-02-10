Tiring out your fury friend

(WTNH)- Getting your friendly pup to settle down can be a challenge. Some dogs have an endless supply of energy and even after a whole day of play time, they may still want to run around.

Richard and Vicki Horowitz from Bark Busters joined Good Morning Connecticut Saturday and provided some tips and tricks to help wind down your dog.

They said the first step is to understand how you are stimulating your dogs mind by differentiating between physical and mental exercise.

A dog with a mentally stimulating day can encourage the brain to get a really good workout. Because of this, a dog would be more prepared to just relax.

Bark Busters explained that one way to stimulate your dogs brain is through training. Making your dog sit and stay, correcting his mistakes and praising him for right behavior is a great way to stimulate his brain.

A second way to tucker out your dog would be to take him on a slow walk. The slower you walk, the more your dog has to think about what he’s doing.

Richard and Vicki Horowitz explain these tips on helping to calm down your dog and much more.