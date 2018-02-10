Torrington Police searching for armed robbery suspect

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Torrington Police Department responded to Daley Moving and Storage on Migeon Avenue for a reported armed robbery, on Friday afternoon.

The Torrington Police Department states that the robbery victims report the male suspect wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, black mask, jeans and gloves. The suspect walked into the business, displayed a revolver, and then demanded money.

There were two victims who were told to go into a back room, they secured themselves there until the suspect left the business. The suspect was last seen in a Honda Accord with a front passenger.

Officials say no injuries were reported.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has any information is asked to contact the Torrington Police Department at 860-489-2090, Tip Line at 860-489-2065 or on Facebook.