Two vehicles roll over in Brookfield crash, six injured

BROOKFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials were called to a serious motor vehicle crash in Brookfield early Saturday morning.

According to the Danbury Fire Department, two vehicles were traveling along Route 7 Northbound when they collided and rolled over. Six people were injured in the incident.

First responders from Danbury and Brookfield were called to the scene around 1:20 a.m. and removed two victims from one vehicle while assisting with the treatment of four others.

The patients were then transported from the scene to a local hospital for further treatment.

There has been no word on a cause of the crash.

Officials did not say how severe the victims’ injuries were.