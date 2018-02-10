Wedding invitations: From trend to price

(WTNH)- Save the dates and wedding invitations are a traditional item that will never go away.

Lead Planner and Designer Lisa Antonecchia with Creative Concepts by Lisa shared on Saturday that there are many options and many price points when buying these invitations.

Antonecchia said print styles have changed and there are many options including the traditional wedding print, also known as Thermography, digital print, letter press and foil stamping or the metallic print.

Antonecchia says to consider the weight and thickness of the paper when ordering.

